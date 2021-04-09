SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $39,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $284.44 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.