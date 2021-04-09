SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.