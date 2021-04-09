SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.