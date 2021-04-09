Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graeme Watt Sells 31,585 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.71) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,902 ($24.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 42.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

