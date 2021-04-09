Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.53. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

