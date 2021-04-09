Somerset Trust Co Acquires 964 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

