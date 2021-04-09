Somerset Trust Co Buys 110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.47. 40,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

