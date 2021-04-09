Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. 164,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The stock has a market cap of $392.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

