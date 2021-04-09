Somerset Trust Co Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 660,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

