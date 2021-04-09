Somerset Trust Co Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 195,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

