Somerset Trust Co Purchases 394 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. 5,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

