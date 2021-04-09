Somerset Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. 76,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

