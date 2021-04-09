Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $199.88.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.