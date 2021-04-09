Somerset Trust Co Sells 108 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,072. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

