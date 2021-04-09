Somerset Trust Co Sells 3,074 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 382,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

