Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

