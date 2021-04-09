Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,155 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. 57,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

