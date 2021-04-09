Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 62.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

