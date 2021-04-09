Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

