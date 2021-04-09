Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,257. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $112.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

