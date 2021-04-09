SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Trimmed by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $132.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

