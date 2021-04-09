Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectris’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. Spectris has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

