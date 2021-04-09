Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Brands in a report released on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

