Spence Asset Management Has $18.63 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

ISRG stock opened at $770.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $732.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

