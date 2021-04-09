Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully Sells 5,865 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

