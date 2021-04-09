Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.77.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39. Splunk has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.3% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 19,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $6,025,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

