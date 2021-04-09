Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires 4,632 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,158. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.