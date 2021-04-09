Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,149. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

