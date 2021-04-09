Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $2,246.52. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,271.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,069.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

