Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.45.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $371.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.26 and a 200-day moving average of $339.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.