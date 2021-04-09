Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $661,753.98 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.

Shares of SQ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

