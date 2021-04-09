Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

Square stock opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. Square has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 410.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,254 shares of company stock worth $288,304,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $5,296,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Square by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

