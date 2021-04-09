Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 1,055.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daseke by 70.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daseke by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

