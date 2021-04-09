Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,140 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

