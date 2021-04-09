Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

