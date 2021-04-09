Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $739,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 108.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 135.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

