Staker (STR) Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Staker has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Staker coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $18,920.83 and approximately $14.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00055356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00636016 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Staker’s official website is staker.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

