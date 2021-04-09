Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 301.80 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.10. The stock has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 30,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.