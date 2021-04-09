Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.