Stephens Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $135.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

XPO opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

