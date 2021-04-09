Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 3,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $559.83 million, a PE ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.