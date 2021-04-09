Stericycle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,592 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,667,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

