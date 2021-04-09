Steven G. Miller Sells 15,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

