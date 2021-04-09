Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

H opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

