Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.