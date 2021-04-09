Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,744 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $22.06.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

