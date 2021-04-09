Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 53,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $120.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $130.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16.

