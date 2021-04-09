Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

