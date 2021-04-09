Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,960 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $6,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.