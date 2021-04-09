Stifel Nicolaus Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $74.25

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.50 to $74.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 5,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

